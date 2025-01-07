Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) shares climbed nearly 4% on Monday afternoon, touching over a three-month high earlier in the session.

The luxury EV maker reported record fourth-quarter (Q4) deliveries that outpaced Wall Street expectations, sparking optimism among investors.

Lucid produced 3,386 vehicles and delivered 3,099 in Q4, surpassing analyst estimates of 2,637 deliveries. Approximately 7% of deliveries were subject to operating lease accounting.

For 2024, Lucid produced 9,029 vehicles, slightly exceeding its 9,000-unit target, and delivered 10,241 vehicles, with around 5% under lease arrangements.

LCID sentiment and message volume Jan 6 as of 2:45 pm ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted to ‘bullish’ as message volumes surged.

One user expressed optimism for continued upward momentum, citing strong demand for Lucid’s new Gravity SUV, for which the company began taking orders in November.

Another user predicted the stock could reach $5 by the end of the week, while others noted Lucid’s rally coincided with Tesla’s struggles following a Q4 delivery miss.

Lucid, backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, plans to report its Q4 financial results on Feb. 25.

The company continues to face challenges, including significant per-vehicle losses and recent workforce reductions aimed at cutting costs, according to Reuters.

To boost demand, Lucid reportedly lowered prices and introduced more affordable financing options in the prior quarter.

The company aims to expand its lineup with a midsize platform by late 2026, targeting Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y.

In October, Lucid raised $1.75 billion through a stock sale, which CEO Peter Rawlinson believes will sustain operations through 2026.

After a 28% decline in 2024, Lucid’s stock is off to a strong start in 2025, gaining over 12% year-to-date.

