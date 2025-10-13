Lucid’s seven-seat electric model has up to 720 kilometers of range, 828 horsepower, and access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Lucid Group shares rose 1% in premarket trading on Monday after the electric vehicle maker said it had begun customer deliveries of the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring SUV in Canada.

The seven-seat luxury electric SUV starts at C$134,500 and offers a projected 720 kilometers of range, powered by dual electric motors producing 828 horsepower and capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. The Gravity features Lucid’s “Space Concept” interior design, providing nearly 3,400 liters of cargo capacity and room for up to seven adults.

All Gravity models come standard with an integrated North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port and full access to the Tesla Supercharger network, enabling charging speeds of up to 400 kW on 1,000V equipment. Lucid said the vehicle can add more than 320 kilometers of range in under 11 minutes under optimal conditions.

The announcement comes after Lucid revealed third-quarter deliveries hit a record 4,078 vehicles last week, up 47% year over year, and marking the highest quarterly number for the company to date. The numbers follow a strong quarter for several U.S. automakers, including Tesla, Ford Motor, and General Motors, that also reported record or high EV sales in the third quarter.

The end of the U.S. federal EV tax credit in late September could potentially affect fourth-quarter demand. While Lucid’s higher-priced vehicles did not qualify for the $7,500 credit, many buyers had taken advantage of a leasing provision that allowed continued eligibility, according to a report by Barron's.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Lucid was ‘extremely bearish’ amid a 64% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user said that Lucid’s announcement of Gravity SUV deliveries in Canada could catch bearish traders off guard when markets open on Monday.

Lucid’s stock has declined 31% so far in 2025.

