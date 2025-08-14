Lucid stock has come back on investors’ radar amid its oversold levels, while Cisco’s quarterly results failed to appease the Street.

The market rode on hopes of a rate cut and advanced on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite setting new records. The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average, a gauge of blue-chip stocks, soared over 450 points.

Although showing muted moves, the following stocks saw brisk trading volumes in Wednesday’s after-hours session:

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID)

After-hours move: -0.43%

Trading volume: 9.45 million

Shares of luxury electric-vehicle (EV) maker Lucid climbed over 3% in Wednesday’s regular trading session, although the upside was accompanied by below-average volume. Lucid stock is down nearly 23% year-to-date, with the selling pressure intensifying after the company reported lackluster results and trimmed its 2025 production forecast.

Wednesday’s rally may have to do with bargain hunting after the stock’s recent weakness. Investment firm BlackRock’s quarterly portfolio update filed with the SEC late Tuesday showed an increase in its Lucid stake.

Rival Rivian also rose sharply on Wednesday, while EV pioneer Tesla (TSLA) fell 0.43%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Lucid stock remained ‘bearish’ (35/100) by late Wednesday, and the message volume also stayed ‘extremely low.’

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

After-hours move: -0.23%

Trading volume: 6.71 million

Cisco Systems' stock saw increased investor activity in extended trading after the networking giant reported a slight beat for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 and issued an in-line forecast for the next fiscal year.

The results did not inspire much upside in the stock, but retail traders on Stocktwits were ‘extremely bullish,’ with the sentiment score at a near-perfect “99.” The message volume on the stream was also ‘extremely high.’

Cisco Systems' stock has gained over 21% this year, thanks to its increased artificial intelligence (AI) bets.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

After-hours move: -0.18%

Trading volume: 6.1 million

Nvidia's stock fell nearly a percent on Wednesday as the company faced mixed catalysts in the session. Apart from the broader weakness in the tech sector, the stock also reacted to the Chinese government’s directive to exclude the company’s H20 chips from sensitive government-related tasks.

The stock received a price target hike from Piper Sandler’s Harsh Kumar, according to The Fly. The firm now has a $225 stock price target, up from the prior $180, as it expects another positive quarter from the company.

Kumar said the July quarter results and the September quarter estimates may have received a lift from strong hyperscaler demand and the inclusion of China revenue.

NVIDIA stock has gained over 35% this year.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

After-hours move: +0.17%

Trading volume: 3.52 million

The increased after-hours trading volume in Bank of America stock came despite a lack of any meaningful triggers. An exclusive New York Post report said late Wednesday that the bank has scrapped a controversial rule that allowed cancellation of evangelical groups from its platform.

Separately, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the state is suing Early Warning Services (EWS), which operated the electronic payment platform Zelle, alleging that it failed to protect its users from massive amounts of fraud. BofA is a part-owner of EWS.

The prospect of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve is also weighing down on the banking and financial services firms.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained ‘bearish,’ with the message volume at ‘low’ levels.

BofA stock is up about 9% this year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

After-hours move: -0.15%

Trading volume: 2.96 million

The shares of the Lisa Su-led chipmaker rose above-market 5.41% on Wednesday even as AI peer Nvidia fell. The positive sentiment emerged amid the resumption of China chip sales and potentially due to the company not being named in letters from the Chinese administration to local companies and state enterprises, seeking ban on Nvidia’s H20 chips.

AMD shares have continued to elicit ‘neutral’ sentiment from traders on the Stocktwits platform as they consider the impact of the 15% China revenue cut reportedly being sought by the U.S. government from the company.

The message volume on the stream was ‘normal.’

The stock has surged by over 52% this year.

