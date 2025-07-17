The stock has a tight technical setup, trading above key averages, the analysts said

With the earnings season in full swing, led by IT companies, investor focus now shifts to LTIMindtree (LTIM), which is set to announce its Q1FY26 results later on Thursday.

Domestic brokerage Sharekhan sees LTIM’s constant currency revenue growth at 1%, a 50-basis-point sequential improvement in EBIT margins, and a 4.1% rise in net profit to ₹1,180 crore.

LTIMindtree shares were trading 1.5% lower at ₹5,243.00 at the time of writing.

According to SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta, LTIM is showing signs of recovery following a sharp rebound from the support zone of ₹4,300 - ₹4,700. The stock is trading above its key moving averages and is now inching toward the ₹5,500 mark, a crucial resistance level.

A sustained breakout above this level could open the door for a rally toward its all-time high of ₹7,256.50, a 32% premium, he added.

Another SEBI-registered analyst, Deepak Pal, sees upside potential moving towards ₹5,550 - ₹5,600 if the stock breaks above ₹5,300 with large volumes.

On the daily chart, LTIM displayed strong upside momentum following a two-day dip, Pal added.

On Wednesday, the stock opened at ₹5,158.20, dipped slightly to ₹5,158.50, rallied to a high of ₹5,273.50, and closed at ₹5,250.50, above its 55-day exponential moving average (EMA) and 50-day moving average, indicating firm short-term support.

Currently, LTIM faces minor resistance near its 14-day EMA and the ₹5,290 zone. If the stock holds above ₹5,100, that level may act as immediate support.

LTIMindtree has declined 6.7% year-to-date (YTD).

