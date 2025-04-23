The company reaffirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting sales to be in the range of $73.75 billion to $74.75 billion.

Lockheed Martin Corp’s (LMT) first-quarter earnings and revenue surpassed analyst estimates, with the company reaffirming its 2025 outlook supported by a resilient defense demand.

Sales rose 4% year-over-year (YoY) to $17.96 billion during the quarter, beating a Street estimate of $17.87 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at $7.28 compared to an estimated $6.31. Net income rose 11% YoY to $1.71 billion during the quarter.

CEO Jim Taiclet noted that last year’s momentum continued into the first quarter of 2025. “We continued investing in the business with over $850 million of research and development and capital expenditures in the quarter, and returned $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” he said.

The company reaffirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting sales to be in the range of $73.75 billion to $74.75 billion.

Lockheed Martin expects business segment operating profit to be in the range of $8.1 billion to $8.2 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be between $27.00 and $27.30.

Segment-wise, Aeronautics' sales rose 3% to $7.06 billion during the quarter, primarily driven by a $215 million increase in sales from the F-35 program, resulting from higher volume on production contracts. The segment saw operating profit rise 6% to $720 million.

MFC's sales increased 13% to $3.37 billion while operating profit rose 50% to $465 million.

Rotary and Mission Systems’ sales rose 6% to $4.33 billion while operating profit increased 21% to $521 million. Meanwhile, the Space segment’s sales declined 2% to $3.21 billion, while operating profit increased 17% to $379 million.

LMT shares have declined by over 5% in 2025 and by nearly 1% in the past 12 months.

