Amkor topped Wall Street’s second-quarter estimates, but weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales guidance tempered investor enthusiasm.

Amkor reported adjusted EPS of $0.70 and revenue of $1.90 billion, exceeding analyst expectations for the second quarter.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion, below the Street’s $2.12 billion estimate.

The stock initially jumped 6% in after-hours trading before paring most of those gains.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) shares surged 6% in after-hours trading on Monday after the semiconductor packaging and test services provider reported second-quarter results that topped Wall Street expectations. However, the gains faded after the company issued third-quarter revenue guidance below analysts’ estimates.

At the time of writing, AMKR stock had pared most of its after-hours’ gains and was up 1.8%. Earlier, AMKR shares ended the regular session down 6.54%.

AMKR’s Q2 Results Top Wall Street Expectations

Amkor reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.70 for the second quarter, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.48, according to Fiscal.ai. Revenue rose 26% year over year to $1.90 billion from $1.51 billion in the second quarter of 2025, exceeding analysts' estimates of $1.81 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $400 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $331 million.

Kevin Engel, president and chief executive officer, said the company expanded strategic partnerships across the semiconductor ecosystem during the first half of 2026, advanced key customer programmes in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, and continued expanding its advanced packaging and test capacity. He said these initiatives are expected to strengthen Amkor's competitive position, increase earnings power, and create sustainable shareholder value.

Revenue Forecast Misses Expectations

For the third quarter of 2026, Amkor forecast revenue between $1.95 billion and $2.05 billion, below the analyst consensus estimate of $2.12 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.72 to $0.82, above analysts' estimate of $0.66. It also projected a gross margin of 18.5% to 19.5% and reaffirmed full-year 2026 capital expenditure plans of around $2.5 billion to $3 billion.

AMKR Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AMKR jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘extremely high’ at the time of writing.

Retail sentiment was mixed following the earnings report, with some traders praising the company's solid results while others questioned the market's muted reaction and looked to the earnings call for a catalyst.

One retail trader on Stocktwits called it “great earnings” and said “margins are going up.” The trader added that investors were “expecting a significant blow out.” Despite the market’s reaction, the trader described the quarter as “really solid.”

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Another trader expressed frustration with the market’s response, saying “earnings don't even seem to matter anymore.” The trader said they had expected the stock to hold up better given its relatively low profile and hoped the upcoming earnings call would “give this some life” by improving investor sentiment.

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AMKR shares have surged more than 50% year-to-date.

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