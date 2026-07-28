Revenue reached $258.7 million, significantly above the $95.32 million analyst consensus.

APLD’s Q4 revenue came in at $258.7 million, up 407% from the prior year.

The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, compared to a loss of $0.28 that analysts expected.

The company announced an order backlog of $20 billion from an unnamed hyperscaler.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) share price jumped 6% after-hours after the company’s revenue and earnings soared past expectations while announcing an order backlog worth $20 billion from a hyperscaler.

The data center operator reported Q4 revenue of $258.7 million, more than four times last year’s revenue, and well above analyst expectations of $95.32 million on the back of signing three new leases at Delta Forge 1, Polaris Forge 3 and Delta Forge 2, all with the same high investment-grade hyperscaler and each in a different state.

The above lease signings represent roughly $20 billion in long-term contracted revenue, the company said in its earnings statement.

APLD stock gained after-hours, but ended the regular session on Monday 3% lower to record its third consecutive day of decline.

APLD Q4 Earnings: What’s Ahead?

The company, in its release, also announced it is building five multibillion-dollar AI Factory campuses for two hyperscalers and CoreWeave. “...a scale that we believe speaks to both the quality of our platform and the trust these customers place in our ability to execute.”

“Nearly three years ago, we made a deliberate decision to build a company that scales, not just a company that builds data centers,” said Wes Cummins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Digital.

Applied Digital is also actively marketing an additional 1.7 GW of capacity across multiple states, we see as underscoring robust demand for AI Factories.

“We are still in the early innings of what we believe will likely be the largest buildout of critical infrastructure in modern economic history,” Cummins added.

APLD Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock jumped over 600% since the previous session.

One user highlighted the rapid growth in AI infrastructure.

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Another user was extremely bullish on the earnings beat.

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APLD stock has gained nearly 12% year-to-date.

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