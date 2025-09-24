Lithium Americas’ shares skyrocketed over 96% in Wednesday’s afternoon trade after the firm confirmed that it is in talks with the Energy Department and GM over the $2.6 billion Thacker Pass project loan.

U.S. equities declined in Wednesday’s afternoon trade as investors cautiously await the release of key economic data this week, including the third estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) on Thursday, and the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index on Friday.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was down 0.39% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, fell 0.6%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, declined 0.31%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Wednesday’s midday trade:

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Lithium Americas’ shares skyrocketed over 96% in Wednesday’s afternoon trade after the company confirmed that it is in talks with the U.S. Department of Energy and its joint venture partner General Motors Co. (GM) in the Thacker Pass lithium project over the renegotiation of a $2.26 billion Energy Department loan.

LAC stock is up 101% year-to-date.

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA)

Alibaba’s U.S.-listed shares surged more than 9% in Wednesday’s afternoon session after the company announced plans to boost investment in artificial intelligence by over $53 billion.

BABA stock is up 110% year-to-date.

uniQure NV (QURE)

uniQure shares soared more than 260% on Wednesday afternoon after the company said that a high dose of its experimental gene therapy AMT-130 demonstrated a statistically significant slowing of disease progression in Huntington’s disease in an early-to-mid stage trial.

QURE stock is up 178% year-to-date.

IREN (IREN)

IREN shares surged over 16% on Wednesday afternoon following an announcement by the company that it has doubled its AI Cloud capacity to a total of 23,000 GPUs (graphic processing units), supporting the company’s goal of achieving more than $500 million in annualized AI Cloud revenue by the first quarter of 2026.

IREN stock is up 393% year-to-date.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Cidara shares gained over 21% in Wednesday’s afternoon trade after the company announced plans for a Phase 3 study for CD388, a non-vaccine preventative of seasonal influenza.

CDTX stock is up 232% year-to-date.

