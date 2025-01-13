Lions Gate’s ‘Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera’ Tops Weekend Box Office With $15.5M In Ticket Sales: Retail Gets Excited

The Lion's Gate sequel wrested the top position from Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King,” which saw a nearly 44% week-over-week drop in ticket sales.

First Published Jan 13, 2025, 1:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. ($LGF-A) ($LGF-B) rose to the top of the box office charts for the first time since Nov. 2023 with its heist film ‘’Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” - a sequel to the 2018 film "Den of Thieves.”

The sequel, released theatrically in the U.S. on Jan. 10, grossed $15.50 million in the domestic box office, according to estimates made available by Box Office Mojo. It wrested the top position from Walt Disney Co.’s ($DIS) “Mufasa: The Lion King,” which saw a nearly 44% week-over-week (WoW) drop in ticket sales to $13.2 million. 

“Den of Thieves 2” was screened in 3,008 theaters compared to 3,620 for the Disney movie.

Paramount Global’s ($PARA) “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” collected $11 million, coming third, followed by Focus Feature’s gothic horror film “Nosferatu” ($6.8 million).

Disney’s animated sequel “Moana 2” took the fifth spot, grossing $6.5 million. The movie has so far collected $989.76 million worldwide and is approaching the coveted $1 billion mark.

The Los Angeles market accounted for 10.4% of the box office for the Lions Gate movie despite the recent California wildfires, which hit the region hard, Deadline reported.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Lions Gate stock is bullish (58/100), with the positive mood accompanied by a ‘high’ message volume.

lions-sentiment.png LGF-A sentiment and message volume January 13, 2025, as of 2:39 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Earlier this month, Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall added Lions Gate to its ‘’Tactical Ideas List’’ for the first quarter of 2025, TheFly reported. The analyst said the Studios/Starz separation is now imminent. According to the analyst, Studios at 10 times enterprise value (EV)/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITA), plus Starz at four times multiple present meaningful upside potential.

Wells Fargo has an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $10 price target for Lions Gate stock

Lions Gate stock has lost about 3% so far in January, following a nearly 22% plunge in 2024.

