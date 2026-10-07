Legendary, the producer of the Dune and Minecraft film franchises, has submitted a formal takeover offer for Lionsgate, Bloomberg reported.

A combination would hand Legendary control of Lionsgate’s extensive film and television library, which generates roughly $1 billion in annual revenue, along with an established theatrical distribution network.

Legendary had held intermittent discussions with Lionsgate since weighing a bid last year, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier this year, reports said that other parties, including European producers and Netflix, had explored potential interest in Lionsgate.

Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) jumped 15% on Tuesday after reports that Legendary Entertainment has revived acquisition talks and submitted a formal takeover offer.

Legendary, the producer of the Dune and Minecraft film franchises, had held intermittent discussions with Lionsgate since weighing a bid last year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, backed by Apollo Global Management and its own management, has now put a proposal on the table for the studio behind The Hunger Games and John Wick, the report said.

LION stock is now on track for its best day since May, if the gains hold.

Building Takeover Interest Results In Offer For LION

Lionsgate Studios became a standalone public company in May 2025 after separating from Starz Entertainment. It focuses on film and television production and distribution, holding a library of more than 20,000 titles and major franchises.

A combination would hand Legendary control of Lionsgate’s extensive film and television library, which generates roughly $1 billion in annual revenue, along with an established theatrical distribution network. Legendary’s own recent releases, including the newly released Street Fighter, have been distributed through Skydance’s Paramount Pictures under a multiyear agreement that began in September 2025.

No terms of the offer have been disclosed, and it remains unclear whether talks will lead to an agreement.

Earlier this year, reports said that other parties, including European producers and Netflix, had explored potential interest in Lionsgate.

How Did LION Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LION stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user dismissed the stock’s pop, opining that it will fade.

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Another user opined that Netflix must buy Lionsgate to up the quality of its own content.

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LION stock has gained 34% year-to-date.

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