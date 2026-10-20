Hims is introducing online weight-management care for men in Germany, beginning with private consultations that can lead to prescriptions from EU-licensed clinicians.

The new launch builds on the company’s earlier efforts at expanding in Europe, including the acquisition of UK-based health firm Zava.

HIMS investors are also watching for potential shifts in U.S. peptide compounding rules.

Hims & Hers has also faced setbacks this year, including an FTC lawsuit filed in late July alleging deceptive privacy practices.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) rose 6% on Tuesday, as the company launched in Germany with a new men’s weight-management offering, adding another layer of international expansion.

Hims is introducing online weight-management care for men in Germany, beginning with private consultations that can lead to prescriptions from EU-licensed clinicians, along with continued support. Patients better suited to in-person care will be directed to local providers, the company said.

Nearly one in five German adults has obesity and more than six in ten men are overweight, Hims said. Statutory insurance generally does not cover weight loss medications, so individuals often pay themselves. Surveys cited by the company indicate that more than 75% of adults who attempted weight management did so with little professional guidance, and 42% preferred not to discuss the topic with a general practitioner.

The new launch builds on the company’s earlier efforts at expanding in Europe, including the acquisition of UK-based health firm Zava, aimed at expanding the company’s footprint in the region.

US Peptide Compounding Policy Stays In Focus For HIMS

The announcement also comes as investors watch potential shifts in U.S. peptide compounding rules.

Hims has already prepared for a potential approval by securing a California peptide facility and testing ingredients, while signaling interest in offering items such as sermorelin, glutathione, and NAD+ depending on final regulatory outcomes.

In mid-October, the Department of Health and Human Services advanced an interim policy on certain compounded peptides. This helped lift Hims shares after a July advisory committee reviewed several peptides and voted to recommend that six of seven, including BPC-157, be allowed for pharmacy compounding. The recommendations are not final; the FDA still has to decide and complete formal rulemaking.

HIMS, however, has also faced setbacks this year, including an FTC lawsuit filed in late July alleging deceptive privacy practices involving data sharing with advertising platforms and misleading billing or cancellation practices. The company transitioned from offering compounded GLP-1s to branded versions earlier this year, pressuring margins despite subscriber growth.

How Did HIMS Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HIMS stock stayed within ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

HIMS stock has fallen 8% year-to-date.

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