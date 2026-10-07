Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its bullish stance on Seagate Technology, raising its price target to $1,200.

Morgan Stanley analysts maintained an ‘overweight’ rating and lifted the 12-month price target from $1,187 to $1,200—representing an 82% upside from Monday’s close.

Industry data indicates a massive 400-exabyte deficit in hard disk drives (HDDs).

Seagate shares boast a 140% gain year-to-date and a 208% increase over the past year.

Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) could see its market valuation nearly double as relentless demand for data storage tightens global supplies, according to a recent research note from Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley maintained their ‘overweight’ rating on the data storage giant while nudging their 12-month price target up to $1,200 from $1,187, an 82% upside potential compared to the stock's previous closing price.

"We remain convicted in hard disk drives earnings upside despite an elongated catalyst path," wrote Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring in a communication to clients. He noted that robust demand trends and favorable pricing dynamics support upcoming earnings beats, adding that current valuations fail to reflect the true cycle-end strength.

Supply Deficits And Accelerating Pricing

Market pressures have intensified as demand for hard disk drives (HDDs) thoroughly outpaces manufacturing output. According to industry figures cited from HSBC, the market currently faces a staggering 400-exabyte shortfall in HDD capacity.

Woodring compared the current trajectory of the hard disk drive sector to the memory market from the previous year, noting that profit margins remain well below their cyclical peaks. With pricing accelerating rapidly, a more consequential market inflection point remains on the horizon.

Recent spot market deals executed by Seagate reflect this tightness, with transactions pricing anywhere from two to five times higher than baseline contract levels, which is expected to provide further catalysts for stock appreciation.

Wall Street Consensus And Market Performance

Morgan Stanley's optimistic outlook aligns with broader sentiment across Wall Street. Market data compiled by Koyfin shows that out of 26 tracked analysts, 23 rate Seagate as a ‘buy’ or ‘strong buy,’ with only three issuing ‘hold’ recommendations.

Analyst price targets reflect significant optimism, featuring an average target of $1,114.5, showing an upside potential of roughly 65%.

While Seagate shares experienced a temporary pullback of 23% over the prior month, the equity continues to display extraordinary longer-term momentum, more than 200% over a 12-month window.

STX Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

STX stock has gained about 140% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<