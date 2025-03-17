Lifeway Foods Stock's Retail Followers Stay Bearish After Q4 Earnings Miss

Lifeway Foods’ loss per share came in at $0.01, missing earnings per share estimates of $0.29

Lifeway Foods Stock's Retail Followers Stay Bearish After Q4 Earnings Miss
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Lifeway Foods Inc. fell nearly 2% on Friday after the supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products posted a fiscal fourth quarter results miss, with retail sentiment staying downbeat.

Lifeway Foods’ loss per share came in at $0.01, missing earnings per share estimates of $0.29, Investing.com reported. Revenue stood at $46.93 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.75 million.

"I am pleased to report another record year of net sales for Lifeway, spearheaded by the continued, strong volume growth of our flagship drinkable Lifeway Kefir," said Julie Smolyansky, Lifeway's president and CEO.

"After an extremely successful year in 2023 where we saw sales grow by more than 13%, that growth accelerated in 2024 during which Lifeway delivered further year-over-year growth of 17% to achieve annual net sales of $186.8 million.

"The consumer focus on health and wellness continues to grow, and we remain focused on capitalizing on that heightened interest,” Smolyansky said, noting the company is strategically investing this year to further boost growth.

Among the growth measures are plans for upgrades at its Waukesha plant, expected to almost double its production capacity and more than tripling its bottling speed, the company said.

It is also making efforts to boost operational efficiency and improve production capabilities, investing in key product lines and expand its brand awareness.

“2024 was an excellent year for Lifeway, and I am confident that we are extremely well positioned to deliver another phenomenal performance in 2025," Smolyansky said.

Sentiment on Stocktwits inched up in the ‘bearish’ zone on Friday. Message volume remained in the low zone.

Screenshot 2025-03-17 at 1.18.55 PM.png

For 2027, Lifeway said it was “on track” to deliver adjusted earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization or Ebitda of $45 million and $50 million.

Lifeway Foods stock is down 19% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dollar General Stock In Focus Following Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Dollar General Stock In Focus Following Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Coda Octopus Expected To Post Revenue Growth In Q1, But Retail’s Not Sure Yet

Coda Octopus Expected To Post Revenue Growth In Q1, But Retail’s Not Sure Yet

DocuSign, Adobe, Rubrik And More: 5 Tech Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity Last Week

DocuSign, Adobe, Rubrik And More: 5 Tech Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity Last Week

Powell Max, Remitly, Inflection Point, Futu Holdings: These 4 Financial Stocks Saw The Sharpest Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week

Powell Max, Remitly, Inflection Point, Futu Holdings: These 4 Financial Stocks Saw The Sharpest Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week

Retail Traders Optimistic On Ulta Beauty Despite Price-Target Cuts

Retail Traders Optimistic On Ulta Beauty Despite Price-Target Cuts

Recent Stories

"Trump clear about commitment to defeating Islamist terrorism threat," says Tulsi Gabbard ddr

Tulsi Gabbard reaffirms Trump’s commitment to fighting Islamist terrorism, praises PM Modi's stance

How 12-Year-Old Jackson Oswalt built a Nuclear Reactor with his parents' support SRI

How 12-year-old Jackson Oswalt built a Nuclear Reactor with his parents' support

Hania Aamir to Iqra Aziz: 8 Pakistani actresses in no-makeup look NTI

Hania Aamir to Iqra Aziz: 8 Pakistani actresses in no-makeup look

Sunita Williams' Journey Home: Step-by-Step Process After Splashdown shk

Sunita Williams’ Journey Home: Step-by-Step Process After Splashdown

India exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025 AJR

India's exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025

Recent Videos

BJP vs Congress: Tejasvi Surya SLAMS Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Quota Row! | Asianet Newsable

BJP vs Congress: Tejasvi Surya SLAMS Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Quota Row! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
NSA Ajit Doval & Tulsi Gabbard Discuss Stronger India-US Ties! | Asianet Newsable

NSA Ajit Doval & Tulsi Gabbard Discuss Stronger India-US Ties! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India’s First Hyperloop Nears Completion, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Test Track

India’s First Hyperloop Nears Completion, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Test Track

Video Icon
Rabri Devi SLAMS Bihar Government Over Law & Order! Satirically Calls It 'Mangal Raj’

Rabri Devi SLAMS Bihar Government Over Law & Order! Satirically Calls It 'Mangal Raj’

Video Icon
Terrorists in Pakistan Will Be Hunted Down, Army Protection Won’t Help: Major General Katoch (Retd)

Terrorists in Pakistan Will Be Hunted Down, Army Protection Won’t Help: Major General Katoch (Retd)

Video Icon