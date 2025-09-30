Eligible self-pay and uninsured patients, as well as insured patients whose plans do not cover GLP-1 therapies, will have access to Ozempic through LifeMD’s platform for $499 a month.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) to offer Ozempic through an integration with NovoCare Pharmacy to eligible patients.

According to the company’s announcement, eligible self-pay and uninsured patients, as well as insured patients whose plans do not cover GLP-1 therapies, now have direct access to all FDA-approved dose strengths of Ozempic within LifeMD’s end-to-end virtual care platform for $499 a month.

