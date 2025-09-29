The company’s second all-electric SUV, the Li i6, has drawn large crowds to showrooms across China, with deliveries set to begin Monday.

Retail trader discussions around Li Auto gained momentum late on Sunday after the Chinese automaker’s newly launched Li i6 electric SUV attracted strong early demand, with over 20,000 firm orders placed within hours of its debut.

In early trading on Monday, Li Auto’s shares rose 0.3% in Hong Kong.

The Li i6, unveiled on Friday, is the company’s second all-electric SUV after the Li i8. Priced at 249,800 yuan ($35,010), the model is offered in a single trim. Buyers placing orders before Oct. 31 are eligible for a 35,000-yuan package, which includes a 10,000-yuan cash discount, an air suspension system, an in-car refrigerator, and quiet electric doors, effectively bringing the starting price down to 239,800 yuan, according to a CnEVPost report.

The new SUV has drawn large crowds at Li Auto stores, with sales staff in Shanghai and Shenzhen working late into the night to manage test drives and customer inquiries. Display and test-drive vehicles are already available at Li Auto showrooms, and deliveries are set to begin Monday, according to the report.

At 4,950 millimeters long, the Li i6 is slightly smaller than the six-seat Li i8 and is available in both single-motor and dual-motor configurations, offering a CLTC range of up to 720 kilometers.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Commerce said last week that automakers will need export permits for electric vehicles starting Jan. 1, a move aimed at promoting the “healthy development” of the EV industry. The rule is also viewed as part of Beijing’s broader effort to tighten oversight of the auto sector after a bruising price war left some carmakers struggling.

Authorities have since sought to curb aggressive discounting and urged manufacturers to speed up payments to suppliers to stabilize the market.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Li Auto was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Li Auto’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 1.5% so far in 2025.

