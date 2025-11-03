The company said that the L6, launched in April 2024, has accumulated over 70,000 orders since its launch, and it is now taking steps to facilitate deliveries.

Chinese EV maker Li Auto (LI) delivered 31,767 vehicles in October 2025, marking a dip of 38% year-over-year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said that the L6, launched in April 2024, has accumulated over 70,000 orders since its launch, and it is now taking steps to facilitate deliveries. The company also plans to open two authorized retail stores in Kazakhstan in November, following the launch of its first overseas store in Uzbekistan in October.

The company is looking to expand in Central Asia, Middle East, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.

Nasdaq-listed shares of the company traded 0.2% lower in the pre-market session.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<