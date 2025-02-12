Levi Strauss Stock In Focus After C-Level Appointments: Retail’s Bullish

The changes are aimed at streamlining decision-making, driving operational excellence, the company said.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. ($LEVI) were down 2.31% on Tuesday even as the company announced a series of “strategic leadership changes,” lifting retail sentiment.

The changes are aimed at streamlining decision-making, driving operational excellence and aligning the company’s structure with its strategic priorities, Levi Strauss said.

According to a company statement, Liz O’Neill, its COO will step down after nearly 12 years and his position replaced with a new chief supply chain officer, responsible for supply chain agility, improving service levels, innovation, and optimizing cost structures.

The company names Jason Gowans as its chief digital and technology officer, responsible for overseeing both the digital and enterprise technology functions. Bernard Bedon was named as Chief Human Resources Officer, and will report to the company’s executive leadership team.

“Over the past year, we’ve made bold moves to transform Levi Strauss & Co. into a world-class denim lifestyle retailer, and we’re seeing the results,” said Michelle Gass, president and CEO of Levi Strauss. “We believe success is built on clarity of purpose and the ability to adapt, and that’s exactly what we’re doing — aligning our structure with our strategy to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes were in the ‘extremely low’ zone compared to ‘extremely high.’

Recently, Levi Strauss was hit with a number of price target cuts following its Q4 earnings.

Barclays lowered the firm's price target o to $22 from $24 and with an ‘Overweight’ rating. According to the firm, Levi Strauss’ Q4 showed an accelerating sales and gross margin beat, but its outlook for fiscal 2025 was held back by significant inorganic pressures from currency lapping the 53rd week, exit from Denizen and Footwear, and a higher tax rate, Fly.com reported.

Levi Strauss is a maker of casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under its brands Levi's, Denizen, Dockers, and Beyond Yoga.

