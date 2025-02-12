Levi Strauss Stock In Focus After C-Level Appointments: Retail’s Bullish

The changes are aimed at streamlining decision-making, driving operational excellence, the company said.

Levi Strauss Stock In Focus After C-Level Appointments: Retail’s Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. ($LEVI) were down 2.31% on Tuesday even as the company announced a series of “strategic leadership changes,” lifting retail sentiment.

The changes are aimed at streamlining decision-making, driving operational excellence and aligning the company’s structure with its strategic priorities, Levi Strauss said.

According to a company statement, Liz O’Neill, its COO will step down after nearly 12 years and his position replaced with a new chief supply chain officer, responsible for supply chain agility, improving service levels, innovation, and optimizing cost structures.

The company names Jason Gowans as its chief digital and technology officer, responsible for overseeing both the digital and enterprise technology functions. Bernard Bedon was named as Chief Human Resources Officer, and will report to the company’s executive leadership team.

“Over the past year, we’ve made bold moves to transform Levi Strauss & Co. into a world-class denim lifestyle retailer, and we’re seeing the results,” said Michelle Gass, president and CEO of Levi Strauss. “We believe success is built on clarity of purpose and the ability to adapt, and that’s exactly what we’re doing — aligning our structure with our strategy to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes were in the ‘extremely low’ zone compared to ‘extremely high.’

Screenshot 2025-02-12 at 7.31.41 AM.png LEVI sentiment meter and food volumes on Feb 11

Recently, Levi Strauss was hit with a number of price target cuts following its Q4 earnings.

Barclays lowered the firm's price target o to $22 from $24 and with an ‘Overweight’ rating. According to the firm, Levi Strauss’ Q4 showed an accelerating sales and gross margin beat, but its outlook for fiscal 2025 was held back by significant inorganic pressures from currency lapping the 53rd week, exit from Denizen and Footwear, and a higher tax rate, Fly.com reported.

Levi Strauss is a maker of casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under its brands Levi's, Denizen, Dockers, and Beyond Yoga.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

JD Stock In Focus On Potential Plan To Enter Food Delivery Business: Retail's Cautiously Optimistic

JD Stock In Focus On Potential Plan To Enter Food Delivery Business: Retail's Cautiously Optimistic

Ailing BuzzFeed Stock Gets Going As Company Launches AI-Driven Social Media Platform: Retail Stays Enthusiastic

Ailing BuzzFeed Stock Gets Going As Company Launches AI-Driven Social Media Platform: Retail Stays Enthusiastic

Ford Stock Eyes Another Day In The Red: Retail Stays Bullish, CEO Calls Out Trump Tariff 'Chaos'

Ford Stock Eyes Another Day In The Red: Retail Stays Bullish, CEO Calls Out Trump Tariff 'Chaos'

US Steel, Nucor, Steel Dynamics Expected To Benefit As Trump Formalizes Tariffs, Says Morgan Stanley: Retail Sentiment Soars

US Steel, Nucor, Steel Dynamics Expected To Benefit As Trump Formalizes Tariffs, Says Morgan Stanley: Retail Sentiment Soars

BNB Defies Crypto Market Decline Amid Binance-SEC Legal Time-Out But Retail Still Turns Bearish

BNB Defies Crypto Market Decline Amid Binance-SEC Legal Time-Out But Retail Still Turns Bearish

Recent Stories

Afghanistan AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy and IPL 2025 due to L4 vertebra fracture snt

Afghanistan's AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy and IPL 2025 due to L4 vertebra fracture

Skin Care guide: 3 Ways to Understand Your Skin Type MEG

Skin Care guide: 3 Ways to Understand Your Skin Type

Gold Price RISES on Hug day: Check 24k gold rates on February 12 ATG

Gold Price RISES on Hug day: Check 24k gold rates on February 12

Don't Ignore These 7 Warning Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency MEG

Don't Ignore These 7 Warning Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency

Valentines Day 2025 8 actresses who married foreigners ATG

Valentine's Day 2025: 8 actresses who married foreigners

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon