According to a Bloomberg report, the New Jersey-based company has discussed the option with potential advisers.

Legend Biotech Corp. (LEGN) is reportedly considering a second listing outside of the US.

According to a Bloomberg report on Friday, which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter, the New Jersey-headquartered company has discussed a second listing option with potential advisers. The company may list in Hong Kong, Singapore, or London, the report stated, while noting that a second listing could help boost the company's valuation.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<