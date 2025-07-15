The project is scheduled to commence in June 2025 and is expected to be completed by June 2030, with the estimated official opening planned for January 2031.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is undertaking an $8 billion expansion project for its Marina Bay Sands in Singapore as part of its efforts to propel growth in the Asian region to attract young, wealthy consumers.

Las Vegas Sands shares were down marginally in early trading on Tuesday.

In a ceremony officiated by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday, the plans for the expansion were laid out.

The project is aimed at attracting “ultra-luxurious resort and entertainment destination,” Las Vegas Sands said, and is expected to “redefine industry standards further and push boundaries in the realms of luxury tourism, hospitality and entertainment.”

“As those younger people create wealth for themselves, they want experiences that allow them the benefits of their success,” President and incoming Chief Executive Officer Patrick Dumont told Bloomberg News during an interview.

It is a 570-suite ultra-luxury hotel with approximately 200,000 sq. ft. of premium MICE space, a 15,000-seat arena designed to be the leading live entertainment venue in Asia, luxury retail boutiques, and additional lifestyle and wellness amenities.

The company said construction is scheduled to commence in June 2025 and is expected to be completed by June 2030. The estimated official opening is planned for January 2031, pending approval from the Singapore Government.

Retail sentiment around Las Vegas Sands remained ‘bullish’ compared to a day ago, with message volume at ‘low’ levels, according to Stocktwits data.

Las Vegas Sands’ shares were down nearly 3% year-to-date, while they rose over 16% in the last 12 months.

