According to a CBS News report, police officers and firefighters rushed to the refinery after receiving multiple reports of an explosion.

A large fire broke out at Chevron’s (CVX) El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles County late on Thursday following an explosion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a CBS News report, police officers and firefighters rushed to the refinery after receiving multiple reports of an explosion at the facility, which is the second-largest refinery in California in terms of capacity.

The report added, citing LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, that crews contained the fire to one area of the refinery. She also stated that residents did not have to evacuate, but advised them to stay inside and for visitors to stay away from El Segundo for the time being.

Separately, El Segundo Mayor Chris Pimentel reportedly said authorities have not received any reports of injuries. "We were able to respond with Chevron fire immediately, our station is about a .25 mile away from the gates of Chevron," Pimentel said. "Obviously, we are very concerned, and there is a lot of investigative work to be done to see what has happened."

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Chevron was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

The El Segundo refinery, established in 1911, has a capacity of 269,000 barrels per day and produces diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel. While neither Chevron nor the officials were able to provide an estimate of the damages to the refinery, any shutdown could cause fuel prices to spike in the U.S. West Coast, where motorists pay some of the highest in the nation for gasoline.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said that it was coordinating “in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety.”

This is a developing news story and will be updated as soon as we receive new information.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<