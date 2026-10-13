L3Harris said its VAMPIRE technology has logged more than 350,000 operational hours since 2023 in support of European combat operations, while a separate GMLRS contract will be fulfilled at a planned Arkansas facility featuring automation and robotics.

The VAMPIRE system is a self-contained weapons solution designed to provide reconnaissance and precision-strike capabilities against drones and other remotely piloted aircraft.

The $250 million Lockheed Martin award covers standard-range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) propulsion units and was described by L3Harris as the highest-quantity award in the program's history.

L3Harris said it has doubled GMLRS solid rocket motor output in recent years through advanced manufacturing techniques and processes.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) announced on Tuesday that it has started delivering its VAMPIRE counter-unmanned systems to the U.S. Army to support defenses against hostile drones.

The initial deliveries arrived within two months of the Army's order, which was worth up to $106 million, the company said.

Shares of LHX traded 1.5% lower at the time of writing.

“From day one, our team has worked side-by-side with the Army to rapidly field VAMPIRE systems. U.S. armed forces are now equipped to reliably defend personnel and vital assets against drone threats,” said Chris Aebli, president of Communications & Spectrum Dominance at L3Harris.

What Is The VAMPIRE System?

VAMPIRE is a self-contained weapons solution designed to provide advanced reconnaissance and precision-strike capabilities against drones and other remotely piloted aircraft.

L3Harris said military forces have used the technology extensively in support of European combat operations, logging more than 350,000 operational hours since 2023.

Earlier in 2026, L3Harris established a dedicated VAMPIRE production facility in Huntsville, Alabama, to meet anticipated domestic and global demand for counter-unmanned systems and to increase production capacity.

L3Harris Secures Separate $250M Lockheed Martin Contract

On Monday, October 12, L3Harris announced a $250 million follow-on contract from Lockheed Martin to manufacture standard-range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) propulsion units.

Scott Alexander, president of Propulsion Systems, Missile Solutions at L3Harris, said the award was the highest quantity in the program's history and reflected confidence in the company's missile propulsion expertise and production capabilities.

The contract will be fulfilled at L3Harris' new 60,000-square-foot Arsenal of Freedom facility in Camden, Arkansas, which the company said was scheduled to open later this year. The facility is expected to centralize production and use automation and robotics in solid rocket motor manufacturing.

L3Harris said it has doubled GMLRS solid-rocket motor output in recent years by expanding capacity and adopting advanced manufacturing processes.

Retail View On LHX

Retail Sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ territory in the past 24 hours.

LHX shares have dropped over 20% year-to-date.

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