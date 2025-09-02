The stock has been on a strong run, gaining 55% in the past six months amid consistent order wins.

Shares of Krystal Integrated Services (KISL) rose over 3.3% on Tuesday after the company bagged a ₹370-crore contract in Pune. It was among the top 10 trending stocks on Stocktwits.

Over the past six months, KISL stock has gained more than 55%.

Why Is KISL Rising?

According to a press release dated September 2, KISL, an integrated facility management provider, won a five-year contract worth ₹370 crore from the Commissionerate of Social Welfare, Pune. The project includes mechanized housekeeping and outsourced manpower services across a wide range of welfare institutions.

The contract covers hostels, residential schools, welfare homes, training centres, and administrative facilities across Maharashtra.

Order Wins Galore

The company has been in the spotlight lately. Last month, KISL secured a three-year contract worth ₹65 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL) to handle facility management and operations and maintenance (O&M) of power substations across Maharashtra.

In July, the company won an order worth ₹31.55 crore to provide attendant manpower across Mumbai Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7, 9, and upcoming routes. It also secured a ₹20.26 crore, three-year contract from the Airports Authority of India to provide facility management services at the new airport terminal in Patna.

The company has also posted strong results for the June quarter. Revenue rose 25.6% while EBITDA margins expanded to 6.61% from 6.32%.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has remained ‘neutral’ on this counter since June.

Krystal shares have declined 5% year-to-date (YTD).

