Giant Eagle has a network of 197 supermarkets and 11 standalone pharmacies across northern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.

Kroger will buy Giant Eagle for $1.25 billion in cash and assume its $400 million debt.

Kroger expects the transaction to be accretive to adjusted EPS per diluted share in the second full year after close.

The company plans to continue paying dividends and buying back shares under its $2 billion repurchase program.

U.S. grocery retail chain operator Kroger (KR) is acquiring the privately held smaller rival Giant Eagle in a $1.65 billion deal in a push to boost its presence in the Rust Belt region, according to a public statement on Wednesday.

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At the time of writing, KR shares were down 1% in premarket trading.

Giant Eagle’s Assets: Expanding Kroger’s Reach In Adjacent Markets

“Giant Eagle expands our reach into attractive adjacent markets, allowing us to do what we do best: Run outstanding stores, deliver fresh foods and convenient meal solutions at affordable prices, and take care of our customers and associates every single day," said Kroger CEO Greg Foran.

Giant Eagle is a family-owned food and pharmacy chain with a network of 197 supermarkets and 11 standalone pharmacies across northern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana, complementing Kroger’s expansive network of 2,800 retail stores across 35 states in the U.S.

The latest deal reflects a shift in the company’s strategy to target smaller regional chains to widen its domestic presence after its more than $22 billion deal for Albertsons, which was announced in October 2022, fell through in December 2024, over mounting legal obstacles on a state and federal level, stemming from the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust concerns.

A Closer Look At The Kroger-Giant Eagle Deal

Kroger will pay Giant Eagle $1.25 billion in cash and assume its $400 million debt. The transaction will be accretive to the company's earnings per share in the second full year after closing, excluding integration costs. The deal is expected to close in 2027.

The company plans to continue paying dividends and buying back shares under its $2 billion repurchase program despite the latest deal.

What Retail Traders Think About KR

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the last 24 hours.

KR shares have fallen roughly 11% so far this year and more than 22% over the past 12 months, underperforming the benchmark S&P index.

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