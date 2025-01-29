Kohl’s Stock Rises On Reported Workforce Cuts: Retail’s Bullish

The retailer plans to cut nearly 10% of its corporate workforce in a bid to boost profitability.

Kohl’s Stock Rises On Reported Workforce Cuts: Retail’s Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 29, 2025, 4:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Kohl’s Corp ($KSS) rose 0.4% in after-hours trading on Tuesday as reports surfaced about the retailer’s corporate workforce reduction plan, reviving retail sentiment.

According to several media outlets, Kohl’s will cut nearly 10% of its corporate workforce in a bid to boost profitability. The company said more than half of the total reductions would come from closing unfilled positions, while the remaining held by personnel at its Menomonee Falls, Wis., headquarters, WSJ reported.

“Knowing the impact this has on our associates, we took this decision very seriously,” a Kohl’s spokesperson was quoted as saying by SpectrumNews.

The layoffs come on the heels of Kohl’s recent plan to close 27 of its “underperforming stores” in April. According to media reports, store closures and the corporate workforce reduction “are both actions to support the company’s commitment to increase efficiencies and improve profitability.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volumes were in the ‘normal’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-01-29 at 1.27.45 PM.png KSS sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 29 as of 4 am ET


Kohl’s third-quarter earnings last month fell short of Wall Street estimates recently as it witnessed weak sales in apparel and footwear businesses. Its net sales decreased 8.8% and comparable sales decreased 9.3%.The company is expected to report fourth-quarter results in March.

Earlier this month, Kohl’s new CEO, Ashley Buchanan, joined the firm. Buchanan was formerly CEO of crafts retailer Michaels and is reportedly entrusted with turning around the retailer’s business and attracting younger customers.

Kohl’s currently has more more than 1,150 locations, according to the a recent statement.

Kohl’s stock is down 3.42% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Starbucks Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings Beat, CEO’s Turnaround Strategy: Retail’s Not Convinced

Starbucks Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings Beat, CEO’s Turnaround Strategy: Retail’s Not Convinced

Royal Caribbean Stock Soars On Outlook, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail's Elated

Royal Caribbean Stock Soars On Outlook, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail's Elated

Recent Stories

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend HRD

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law anr

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon