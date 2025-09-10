The Swedish fintech company had 34.3 million shares on offer and raised $1.37 billion for the company and its shareholders through the IPO.

Klarna Group Plc.’s (KLAR) shares made a strong debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday, with the company’s shares surging 33% higher at the time of listing.

At the time of writing, Klarna’s shares were hovering at $51.07 or about 28% compared to the issue price of $40.

The Swedish fintech company had 34.3 million shares on offer and raised $1.37 billion for the company and its shareholders through the initial public offering (IPO).

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Klarna was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Klarna is a Swedish fintech company that offers payment processing services to e-commerce partners. The company’s IPO was delayed earlier this year due to heightened market volatility in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Klarna and some of its existing investors have offered to sell around 34.3 million equity shares through the IPO, with the price band set between $35 and $37, according to the company’s SEC filing. The shares will be traded under the symbol “KLAR.”

Klarna was founded in 2015. In its SEC filing, the company reported that its revenue for the first six months of 2025 was $1.52 billion, while its net loss was $153 million during this period. During the same period a year ago, Klarna generated $1.33 billion in revenue, while incurring a net loss of $38 million.

In the 12 months ending June 30, Klarna reported generating $112 billion in gross merchandise value on its platform, according to the SEC filing. It has 111 million active users and 790,000 merchants on its platform for its BNPL and other services.

Klarna, which is currently expanding its “fair financing” program that extends larger-ticket loans to customers over a longer period, warned in its filing that this offering could result in a negative impact on its performance in the near term.

