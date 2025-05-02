The company will open a new facility in Ohio and expand its South Carolina plant.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) on Thursday unveiled plans to invest more than $2 billion in its North American operations, marking its largest domestic expansion in over three decades.

The investment, which will be deployed over five years, will enhance the company's manufacturing capacity and support innovation, the company said.

It includes setting up a new advanced manufacturing facility in Warren, Ohio, a major expansion of the Beech Island, South Carolina site with an automated distribution center, and broader upgrades across its North American supply chain.

The projects are set to create over 900 skilled jobs, and construction for both facilities will be completed over the next two to three years.

The expansion plan comes a week after the Huggies and Kleenex-maker slashed its annual profit target due to tariff uncertainty.

It expects profits to be flat in 2025 compared to its previous forecast of high single-digit growth.

The change reflects "a reassessment of its cost base, including potential impacts from changes in the global geopolitical landscape," according to the company.

For the first quarter, the company reported higher-than-expected earnings of $1.93 per share on an adjusted basis and in-line revenue of $4.8 billion.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment rose to 'bullish' from 'neutral', although the message volume remained low.

KMB sentiment and message volume as of May 1 | Source: Stocktwits

Kimberly-Clark shares are down 1% this year to date.

