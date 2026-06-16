Siegel believes the June Federal Open Market Committee meeting will be one of the most important policy meetings in years.

Siegel said investors will focus on the Fed’s guidance, policy bias, and any changes to its communication strategy.

He believes the rates will not change at the Fed’s June meeting and that the markets have largely settled this question.

Analysts at Schwab Center for Financial Research echoed similar sentiments, expecting the easing bias to be removed from the Fed’s policy announcement.

Markets expect the Federal Reserve to leave rates unchanged this month, but investors may focus more on what new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh says than on the decision itself, according to Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

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Siegel said that he believes the June Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be one of the most important policy meetings in years. This will be Warsh’s first Fed meeting as the Chair.

“The real issue is the framework policymakers adopt going forward. Investors will be focused on guidance, policy bias, and any changes in the Fed’s communication strategy,” Siegel added.

All Eyes On Warsh

Siegel argued that the market has largely settled the question of whether rates will change at this meeting.

Analysts at Schwab Center for Financial Research (SCFR) echoed similar sentiments, saying they expect the easing bias to be removed from the Fed’s policy announcement. “While there's no change likely in interest rates tomorrow, Warsh's words will be examined closely for clues on how he'll oversee the dual mandate of stable prices and maximum employment,” SCFR stated in a recent note.

Data from the CME FedWatch tool shows that the odds of the Fed keeping rates unchanged are at 99.6%.

Fed Set To Sound More Hawkish, Says ING Think

ING Think expects the Fed to adopt a more hawkish tone amid resilient economic growth and elevated inflation pressures. “The dot plot may show more Fed officials expect rates to be raised before the end of the year than those that expect cuts,” the firm said.

It added that this may make it tricky for Warsh, who has advocated rate cuts. “Nonetheless, our view is that there will be an extended pause and the next move remains more likely to be a rate cut, albeit not until well into 2027,” the firm added.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities gained in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was up 0.08%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 0.2%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) gained 0.16%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits regarding the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was up 0.41% at the time of writing, while the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) was up 0.2%.

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