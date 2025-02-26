Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Top Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Elated

In constant currency terms, its 2024 net sales grew 4%, led by its U.S. refreshment beverages and international segments.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Top Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Elated
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) rose 2.40% on Tuesday following the beverage giant's better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, lifting retail sentiment.

Keurig Dr Pepper’s fourth-quarter earnings per share came in at $0.58, beating estimates of $0.57. Revenue stood at $4.07 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations of $4.02 billion. The company’s adjusted diluted EPS grew by 8%, marking the second consecutive year of sequential acceleration, it noted.

For Q4, its net sales increased 6.2%, driven by volume/mix growth of 5.3% and favorable net price realization of 0.9%, the company said.

In constant currency terms, its 2024 net sales grew 4%, led by its U.S. refreshment beverages and international segments.

"In 2024, we delivered strong financial performance consistent with our long-term algorithm and advanced our strategy to lay the groundwork for KDP's next phase of growth,” said  Keurig Dr Pepper’s CEO Tim Cofer. “We gained market share through exciting innovation, marketing, and activation across our CSD and coffee brands, drove win-win outcomes with partner brands such as Electrolit and C4, and took bold action to extend our portfolio and route to market with the acquisition of GHOST and select territory expansions."

For 2025, KDP expects net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range on a constant currency basis, including the anticipated contribution from the acquisition of GHOST.

“Though the operating backdrop is demanding, we are confident that our strategic progress and business momentum will translate into yet another set of compelling, on-algorithm results in 2025," Cofer said.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Message volume moved up to the ‘extremely high’ territory from ‘high.’

Screenshot 2025-02-26 at 9.58.23 AM.png

One bullish commenter praised the company’s products, calling its soda the “best ever.”

Keurig Dr Pepper's soft drinks brands include Keurig, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, A&W, and Snapple.

Keurig Dr Pepper' stock is up 8.8% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

QuickLogic Stock Edges Up On Q4 Profit Beat, CEO's View Of 'Sound' Revenue Growth In 2025: Retail Stays Bullish

QuickLogic Stock Edges Up On Q4 Profit Beat, CEO's View Of 'Sound' Revenue Growth In 2025: Retail Stays Bullish

Sezzle Stock Spikes In Extended Trading After Robust Q4 Earnings, Fuels Retail Frenzy

Sezzle Stock Spikes In Extended Trading After Robust Q4 Earnings, Fuels Retail Frenzy

Par Pacific Stock Slips After-Hours On Swinging To Q4 Loss, But Retail Traders Brush It Off

Par Pacific Stock Slips After-Hours On Swinging To Q4 Loss, But Retail Traders Brush It Off

Extra Space Storage Stock Rises After Upbeat Q4 Core FFO, Retail Sits On The Fence

Extra Space Storage Stock Rises After Upbeat Q4 Core FFO, Retail Sits On The Fence

Retail Investors Want Elon Musk To Prioritize Tesla Over DOGE As Market Cap Slips Below $1 Trillion

Retail Investors Want Elon Musk To Prioritize Tesla Over DOGE As Market Cap Slips Below $1 Trillion

Recent Stories

QuickLogic Stock Edges Up On Q4 Profit Beat, CEO's View Of 'Sound' Revenue Growth In 2025: Retail Stays Bullish

QuickLogic Stock Edges Up On Q4 Profit Beat, CEO's View Of 'Sound' Revenue Growth In 2025: Retail Stays Bullish

Sezzle Stock Spikes In Extended Trading After Robust Q4 Earnings, Fuels Retail Frenzy

Sezzle Stock Spikes In Extended Trading After Robust Q4 Earnings, Fuels Retail Frenzy

MG Hector price DROPS! Limited-time offer with savings up to Rs 2.40 lakh gcw

MG Hector price DROPS! Limited-time offer with savings up to Rs 2.40 lakh

Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja ATG

Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja

Gujarat: 'Shivling' stolen from Dwarka temple on Mahashivratri eve; police launch search anr

Gujarat: 'Shivling' stolen from Dwarka temple on Mahashivratri eve; police launch search

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon