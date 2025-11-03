Upon closing, Kimberly-Clark shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% and current Kenvue shareholders are expected to own approximately 46% of the combined company.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) said on Monday that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Tylenol manufacturer Kenvue (KVUE) in a deal valued at about $48.7 billion.

Under the deal, Kimberly-Clark will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Kenvue common stock in a cash and stock transaction. Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash, as well as 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares for each Kenvue share held at closing, for a total consideration of $21.01 per share to Kenvue shareholders.

Upon closing, Kimberly-Clark shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% and current Kenvue shareholders are expected to own approximately 46% of the combined company, it added.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both companies, Kimberley-Clark said. It is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to obtaining the necessary approvals.

KVUE shares rose 20% in the pre-market session at the time of writing, while KMB stock fell 14%.

