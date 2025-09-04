The company is also expanding with new facilities in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, acquisitions in Japan, and global tie-ups.

Kaynes Technology is lining up major catalysts that could transform it from an electronics manufacturing services player into a broader semiconductor and components powerhouse.

Chip Launch And Expansion Plans

The company is preparing to roll out its first made-in-India semiconductor chip on October 5, 2025. Its new OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat, involves an investment of ₹3,307 crore and is backed by subsidies covering roughly 70% of the cost, or approximately ₹2,315 crore from the Centre and the state.

The plant, with a capacity of 6.3 million chips per day, is expected to go live by December.

Kaynes has also signed a ₹4,995 crore agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to set up facilities in Thoothukudi over the next six years. The project will focus on advanced printed circuit boards, flexible boards, and camera modules, and is expected to generate around 4,700 jobs.

Alongside this, the company recently acquired Fujitsu’s power module technologies in Japan for ₹118.3 crore, expanding into a new vertical.

It has also struck fresh partnerships with 3rdiTech, NXP, SPARSHIQ, and SENSESEMI to build a stronger semiconductor ecosystem.

SEBI-registered analyst Varunkumar Patel said these moves together give Kaynes strong long-term growth visibility across design, packaging, PCBs, and power modules.

Technical View

On the charts, Kaynes has been consolidating near resistance, trading around ₹6,750–₹6,800.

Patel said Kaynes is holding firm around the ₹6,500–₹6,550 range, with stronger support near ₹6,300. On the upside, the stock is struggling to clear ₹6,850–₹6,900, but if it can push past ₹7,000, it may have room to run toward ₹7,800, its 52-week high.

Momentum still appears healthy, with the relative strength index (RSI) above 70 and volumes increasing since the recent investment announcements, indicating that investors are quietly adding positions.

What Should Investors Do?

For traders, Patel sees two possible setups. A breakout above ₹6,900 could set up a move toward ₹7,200–₹7,500 with a stop at ₹6,700. On the other hand, any pullback to around ₹6,500 could be a buying opportunity, with targets of ₹6,800–₹7,000 and a stop at ₹6,400.

He added that if excitement around the chip launch wanes, the stock may revisit ₹6,500 before attempting another higher level.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Kaynes’ stock has declined 10.1% so far in 2025.

