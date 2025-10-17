The stock posted its biggest-ever intra-day gains since listing in July this year.

Kalpataru shares rose 10% to hit the upper circuit on Friday after the company reported strong Q2 pre-sales data.

Q2 Pre-sales Surge

Mumbai-based real estate developer Kalpataru reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) rise in pre-sales for Q2FY26, which came in at ₹1,329 crore compared to ₹1,117 crore in Q2FY25. The company’s collections during the quarter increased 37% to ₹1,162 crore, up from ₹849 crore last year.

For the first half of FY26, Kalpataru recorded pre-sales of ₹2,577 crore, a 43% increase over ₹1,799 crore in H1FY25, while collections rose 37% to ₹2,308 crore, up from ₹1,687 crore.

The company is targeting ₹7,000 crore in pre-sales for FY26, up from ₹4,531 crore in FY25, and aims to achieve ₹5,700 crore in collections, compared with ₹3,659 crore in FY25.

In Q1FY26, Kalpataru had posted an 83% surge in pre-sales at ₹1,249 crore and a 37% rise in collections to ₹1,147 crore.

On July 1, Kalpataru’s shares made a muted debut on the bourses, listing at ₹414 on NSE, the same as its issue price, and ₹414.10 on the BSE. The ₹1,590 crore IPO was open for subscription from June 24 to June 26.

However, the shares have declined 7% so far this year.

