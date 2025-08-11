The new systems are built to handle the heavy workload of large AI training and processing tasks.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Monday announced two new additions to its Nvidia Blackwell portfolio, boosting support for AI-intensive workloads with the rollout of a 4U liquid-cooled system and an 8U air-cooled variant.

The systems are built to handle the heavy workload of large AI training and processing tasks. They help make operations smoother and reduce power usage. They also improve cooling and performance while supporting future upgrades to NVIDIA’s next-generation HGX B300 platforms.

