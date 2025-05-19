The analyst highlights bearish signals as Jubilant FoodWorks’ stock struggles to stay above short-term moving averages, with RSI and MACD indicators pointing to further downside.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks, the Domino's Pizza franchisee, faces potential decline below the ₹600 level due to weakening momentum, according to SEBI-registered analyst Kush Ghodasara.

According to Ghodasara, the stock has remained close to ₹634, which represents its 200-day moving average, since the March expiry.

At the time of writing, shares of Jubilant FoodWorks were down 1.2% at ₹675.75.

He said that the stock's momentum remains unconvincing because its price has not recovered above the 10- and 15-day moving averages for more than seven days.

The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has moved into negative territory and shows a downward trend while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) approaches the zero line from above.

Both indicators suggest further downside pressure, Ghodasara said.

Considering the technical indicators, Ghodasara warned against new investments and predicted the stock to reach below ₹600. He recommended setting a stop loss at ₹700.

The weak technicals come after a 76.86% decline in its fourth-quarter (Q4) net profit.

Jubilant FoodWorks reported ₹48 crore in net profit, a decrease from the previous year's ₹207.5 crore.

The decline came despite a 33.6% increase in revenue reaching ₹2,103 crore, thanks to robust QSR demand and both new store launches and menu innovations.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has fallen 8.6% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<