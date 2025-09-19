The analyst highlighted bullish technical signals, including higher lows, resistance at ₹545–₹550, and a buy indication from the MACD, setting targets of ₹700 and ₹750.

Shares of JSW Energy rose 1.6% on Friday after announcing two expansion moves.

Its unit JSW Neo Energy will acquire Tidong Power Generation from Statkraft IH Holding AS for ₹1,728 crore, gaining a 150 MW under-construction hydropower project. The deal is valued at an enterprise figure of ₹1,728 crore.

Separately, JSW Energy will acquire the boiler manufacturing unit of GE Power India through a share-swap demerger, issuing 10 equity shares for every 139 held by GEPIL investors.

The company said the move will provide vertical integration, reduce reliance on third-party suppliers, improve control over critical components, and support future thermal projects.

Stock Price History

SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal said JSW Energy’s stock made a high of ₹804 on Sept. 24, before correcting nearly 50% to a low of ₹418 on Feb. 17.

Since then, he noted, the stock has been forming “higher lows,” a pattern where each subsequent low is higher than the previous one, indicating a gradual uptrend.

Technical Resistance Levels

On the upside, Mittal said the stock has repeatedly faced resistance around the ₹545–₹550 zone. Resistance refers to a price level where selling interest historically prevents further gains.

He said the stock is now positioned for a breakout from this level.

Trend Indicators

Mittal pointed out that JSW Energy is currently trading above all its important moving averages, a positive technical signal since moving averages track average price trends over time and confirm direction.

He also highlighted the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence, a momentum indicator that compares two moving averages to identify trend changes) with 12-day and 26-day parameters, which is showing a buy signal in the stock.

Trading Strategy And Targets

Mittal advised that traders can consider buying JSW Energy in the current price range of ₹545–₹520, with a strict stop loss below ₹499 to limit downside risk.

He set upside targets of ₹700 and ₹750.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

JSW Energy’s stock has declined 15.2% so far in 2025.

