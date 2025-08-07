The ₹3,600 crore IPO is open for subscription at a price band of ₹139–₹147.

The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of JSW Cement opened on Thursday with a price band between ₹139 and ₹147 per share. Investors can bid in a minimum lot size of 102 shares.

At the upper end of this range, JSW Cement is poised for a valuation of around ₹20,000 crore, according to reports.

The cement maker aims to raise ₹3,600 crore, of which ₹2,000 crore will be via the offer for sale (OFS) route. The remaining ₹1,600 crore will be raised through the issuance of fresh shares.

As part of the OFS in the JSW Cement IPO, State Bank of India (SBI), private equity firm Apollo Management, through its affiliate AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings, and Synergy Metals Investments will offload their stake.

Why JSW Cement IPO Is A Compelling Opportunity

The IPO has put JSW Group shares on the investors’ radar. JSW Energy supplies renewable power to JSW Cement plants, forming a vertically integrated, ESG-aligned model, a sweet spot for investors looking for green infrastructure plays, said Sanyam Vaish of Finpire Capital Research.

The convergence of clean energy and infrastructure is a hot topic in 2025 and could offer a compelling opportunity for investors, he added.

JSW Cement IPO Details

The IPO opened for subscription on August 7 and is expected to close on August 11. The allotment is likely to be finalized on August 12, with the shares expected to list on the primary indices on August 14.

According to reports, JSW Cement promoters’ shareholding will be trimmed from 78.61% to 72.33% post the IPO.

The book-running lead managers for the IPO include JM Financial, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, DAM Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and SBI Capital Markets.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<