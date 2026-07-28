Recent pullbacks in technology and semiconductor stocks reflect market normalization and profit-taking rather than a fundamental shift in the artificial intelligence thesis, according to JPMorgan.

Phil Camporeale, chief investment strategist at JPMorgan Wealth Management, views current market fluctuations as the early phase of a multi-year "generational trade" driven by artificial intelligence.

Tech stock pullbacks stem from normalization, lower summer liquidity and substantial profit-taking, following massive year-to-date gains in semiconductor equities.

Improving profitability across non-tech sectors has significantly narrowed the valuation gap between the "Magnificent Seven" and the remaining S&P 500 companies.

The equity market is in the initial phases of a long-term "generational trade" powered by artificial intelligence, according to a key strategist, who described recent pullbacks in technology and semiconductor stocks as market normalization rather than a signal of broader weakness.

Phil Camporeale, chief investment strategist at JPMorgan Wealth Management, told CNBC during an interview that volatility in the technology sector does not undermine the underlying thesis for AI investments over the coming years and decades.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, moderated to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bearish,’ while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, moved to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ a day ago.

Long-Term Structural Shift

"We still believe we're in the early stages of what is a generational trade," Camporeale said. "We write about the AI trade over the next three to five years. We write about the AI trade over the next ten to fifteen years, the positive impact on productivity."

Camporeale attributed the recent selling pressure to market dynamics rather than structural flaws. Investors who entered semiconductor positions early last year have generated returns roughly triple those of the broader S&P 500 year-to-date, making those positions prime targets for profit-taking. He added that summer market swings, exacerbated by lower liquidity and notable retail selling, do not reliably indicate performance for the remainder of the year.

Market Broadening And Non-Tech Strength

Rather than signaling widespread weakness, Camporeale characterized the shifting dynamics as a "high-class problem," highlighting a catch-up in profitability among non-tech sectors.

The valuation premium enjoyed by the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants relative to the remaining S&P 493 companies has compressed from 30% down to 10%—reaching its lowest level in a decade. "I think it has more to do with the 493 than the 7," Camporeale noted, pointing out that a resilient underlying economy continues to drive earnings in non-technology companies.

Sector Outlook And Monetary Policy

Among non-tech opportunities, Camporeale highlighted the financial sector, citing upgraded earnings estimates, ongoing share buybacks, and robust capital markets activity. Earnings reports from financial institutions such as JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have recently reflected strong capital markets performance.

Addressing monetary policy expectations, the strategist said market-implied probabilities of about 30% for a Federal Reserve rate hike were "way too high." He pointed to softer inflation metrics, a cooling labor market, and declining market-based measures of inflation following the Fed's mid-June policy meeting as clear evidence supporting a more moderate rate path.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.