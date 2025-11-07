The disclosure, made in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reflects a 64% increase in JPMorgan’s holdings since June.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) revealed in a regulatory filing on Friday that it holds 5.3 million shares of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), a position valued at roughly $343 million as of September 30.

The disclosure, made in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reflects a 64% increase in JPMorgan’s holdings since June. It also showed positions in Bitcoin ETF options, suggesting the bank is employing derivative strategies for hedging or trading purposes within the crypto sector.

JPMorgan Expands Crypto Exposure

The bank’s stance on digital assets continues to evolve. Once skeptical of cryptocurrencies, JPMorgan is reportedly planning to let clients use Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as collateral for loans by the end of the year.

While CEO Jamie Dimon has remained skeptical of the sector, his tone has softened. “I don’t think we should smoke, but I defend your right to smoke,” he said at JPMorgan’s investor conference in May, as per Koyfin. “I defend your right to buy Bitcoin, go at it.”

Bitcoin Undervalued Against Gold

Earlier this week, JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said Bitcoin remains undervalued compared to gold. His analysis highlighted the rising institutional adoption, improved liquidity in derivatives markets, and signs of structural maturity within the asset class, despite price swings and bearish sentiment.

Panigirtzoglou’s comments follow a volatile period for Bitcoin, which is trying to hold $100,000 this week amid broader weakness in tech and risk assets.

