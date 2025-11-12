Naveen Mallela, global co-head of the bank’s blockchain division Kinexys, stated that the token will allow users to send and receive money via Coinbase Global Inc.-affiliated public blockchain Base.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is bringing its blockchain ambitions to the mainstream. The Wall Street giant has reportedly begun rolling out a deposit token, JPM Coin, to institutional clients, amid a broader push by traditional financial institutions toward digital assets.

Naveen Mallela, global co-head of the bank’s blockchain division Kinexys, stated that the token will allow users to send and receive money via Coinbase Global Inc.-affiliated public blockchain Base, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Why Did JPMorgan Launch The Token?

The bank first unveiled plans for a pilot launch of JPM Coin under the ticker JPMD in June. Mallela reportedly said that America’s biggest bank has trademarked the ticker JPME for a potential future launch of a euro-denominated deposit token.

JPMorgan reportedly plans to make the token accessible to the clients of its clients at a later stage and expand it to other currency denominations after receiving the necessary regulatory permits. It also intends to expand to different blockchains.

Deposit tokens are the tokenized versions of money that a commercial bank holds in its deposits, and they are designed to facilitate faster settlements as they move through the blockchain. In comparison, stablecoins are typically pegged to fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar and backed one-to-one by assets, such as government bonds.

Unlike stablecoins, which do not pass on the yields earned from their reserve assets to token holders, deposit tokens pay interest on the underlying bank deposits, making them attractive to businesses with large cash deposits, such as cryptocurrency trading firms. These firms often use stablecoins for activities such as entering or exiting trading positions and as collateral, suggesting they will find the interest-bearing nature of deposit tokens beneficial for managing large balances.

“We think that stablecoins get a lot of buzz, but for institutional clients, deposit-based products offer a compelling alternative,” Mallela reportedly said. “These can be yield-bearing.”

According to the report, other banks, including The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. and HSBC Holdings Plc, are currently exploring or have already launched deposit token services. The renewed enthusiasm emerged amid favorable policies implemented by the Trump administration toward cryptocurrencies, including the passage of the Genius Act.

What Are Stocktwits Users Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about JPMorgan was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

JPM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:01 a.m. ET on Nov. 11, 2025

JPMorgan stock has gained over 31% this year, outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq benchmark indices.

