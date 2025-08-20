According to a report by The Financial Times, the deal involves a Vantage Data Centers facility, which is owned by Silver Lake and DigitalBridge.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) are reportedly in talks to underwrite a $22 billion financing deal for a new data center in Texas.

According to a report by The Financial Times, the deal involves a Vantage Data Centers facility, which is owned by Silver Lake and DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG).

