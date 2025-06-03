The succession of Dimon, who has been in charge for nearly two decades, has remained a topic of intense speculation on Wall Street for several years.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon expects to remain the bank’s top boss for several years.

“Obviously, it’s always up to God and the board,” said 69-year-old Dimon in a taped interview on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria”.

“I love what I do. I love my country, and I don’t know what I’d do if I weren’t fighting for something every day,” the veteran executive said.

The succession of Dimon, who has been in charge for nearly two decades, has remained a topic of intense speculation on Wall Street for several years.

Reuters reported last year that experts believe JPMorgan shares reflect the ‘Jamie Premium’, hinting at the powerful CEO's influence on the company’s performance.

JPMorgan smashed its profit record in 2024, posting earnings of $58.5 billion, the most ever for a U.S. bank.

“Talk to everybody. Talk to every side. Don’t become weaponized by one side,” Dimon said to his would-be successor.

During the interview, Dimon also warned about the impact of a rising U.S. debt and turmoil in bond markets.

"It hurts the people raising money. That includes small businesses, that includes loans to small businesses, includes high yield debt, includes leveraged lending, includes real estate loans. That's why you should worry about volatility in the bond market," he said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ (41/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘normal.’

JPM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:21 a.m. ET on June 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

JPMorgan stock has gained 9.9% this year amid tariff turmoil.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<