According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday, jobless claims fell by 10,000 to 214,000 in the week ended December 20.

Weekly jobless claims fell more than expected for the second consecutive week, according to data released a day early by the U.S. Department of Labor due to Christmas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jobless claims fell by 10,000 to 214,000 in the week ended December 20. This was lower than a Dow Jones estimate of 224,000, as cited by MarketWatch. The four-week moving average for jobless claims, which smooths weekly volatility, fell by 750 to 216,750.

This is the second consecutive weekly decline in jobless claims – benefit applications fell by 13,000 last week to 224,000, according to Labor Department data.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<