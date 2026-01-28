FDA approved Darzalex Faspro in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for adults with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rose 1.5% on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its cancer drug in combination with others in certain multiple myeloma patients.

FDA approved Darzalex Faspro in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (VRd) for adults with newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

The combination was previously approved in the treatment of patients who are newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma and eligible for ASCT.

Latest Approval

The latest approval marks the twelfth indication for Darzalex Faspro and fifth in newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma.

The approval is based on results from a trial which enrolled 395 patients and showed that a higher percentage of patients achieved minimal residual disease (MRD)-negativity with the combination as compared to VRd alone at 22 months. MRD-negativity indicates that highly sensitive tests cannot detect any cancer cells in a patient’s bone marrow.

Darzalex Faspro is a prescription medicine approved by the FDA in May 2020 and used to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma alone or in combination with other drugs. In November, the FDA also approved it as a single-agent treatment for adult patients with high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma, making it the first and only treatment for the disease.

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer arising from plasma cells in the bone marrow, causing them to grow uncontrollably, destroy bone, and impair immune function by producing abnormal proteins (M protein). Symptoms include bone pain (especially back or ribs), fatigue, weakness, kidney issues, and frequent infections. It is the second most common blood cancer worldwide.

JNJ’s Oncology Pipeline

Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson reported oncology segment sales of $25.38 billion, marking growth of 22.1% year-on-year, and accounting for about 27% of the company’s overall sales. Darzalex revenue alone increased 95.9% to 1.89 billion.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around JNJ stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

JNJ stock has gained 47% over the past 12 months.

