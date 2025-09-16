JLR was forced to go offline after its IT systems were hacked on September 1

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has extended its production shutdown until September 24 following a major cyberattack earlier this month.

The hack, which forced JLR to shut down its IT systems on September 1, has severely disrupted manufacturing, retail, and supply chain operations. The company’s three UK plants, which typically produce around 1,000 cars per day, have now been idle for more than three weeks, with 33,000 employees impacted, according to reports.

JLR Hacked

JLR confirmed that the breach compromised some data, though it remains unclear if customer information was affected. Cybersecurity experts have linked the attack to the Scattered Spider group, which reportedly exploited a flaw in third-party software. Recovery efforts are ongoing, but JLR cautioned that a phased restart will take time.

Impact On Suppliers

The disruption has already hit JLR’s suppliers, many of whom are under significant financial strain. According to reports, industry experts warn that extended delays could force smaller firms into bankruptcy and trigger layoffs across a supply chain that supports over 100,000 jobs. Estimates suggest JLR is losing about £5 million per day in halted production.

JLR said that it is working with third-party cybersecurity specialists alongside law enforcement.

Tata Motors’ shares were down 0.5% at ₹711.9 at the time of writing. Since September 1, the stock has gained 3.3%.

Year-to-date, the stock has shed 4.1%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<