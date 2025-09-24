Initial investments will target BTC, ETH, and BNB, with any expansion beyond these assets subject to Board approval.

Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced on Wednesday that it has adopted a Crypto Asset Investment Policy and authorized up to $1 billion of cash reserves to be allocated to select digital assets under a controlled risk framework.

The move follows the appointment of Doug Buerger as COO to lead the initiative on Tuesday. The company said its initial investments would focus on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance’s BNB token (BNB). It added that any expansion beyond those cryptocurrencies would require Board approval.

The company announced it has also established a Crypto Asset Risk Committee, chaired by CFO Huijie Gao, to oversee implementation and report to the Board. CEO Tao Li called the policy a proactive step to enhance shareholder value.

