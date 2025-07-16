JioBlackRock has secured SEBI approval to launch four new passive funds across equity and debt indices.

JioBlackrock has received approval from the Indian market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to launch four passive funds across smallcap, midcap, and G-Sec categories.

The stock has shown a breakout on its weekly chart, and analysts are flagging an upside till ₹380.

Launched in July 2023, JioBlackrock is a 50:50 Joint Venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock. Jio Financial shares traded marginally lower at the time of writing this on Wednesday.

These four passive funds are:

• JioBlackRock Nifty 8-13 yr G-Sec Index Fund

An open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty 8-13 year G-Sec Index. A relatively high interest rate risk and a relatively low credit risk. The Scheme shall offer only the Direct Plan and Growth Option. Exit load will be nil. The AMC may introduce further Plans and Options in the future, subject to the SEBI (MF) Regulations.

The minimum application amount for the New Fund Offer (NFO) is ₹500. This amount applies to initial applications and subsequent continuous investments.

• JioBlackRock Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund

An open ended scheme replicating/ tracking the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index. The risk factor of this scheme is "very high". The Scheme shall offer only the Direct Plan and Growth Option. Exit load will be nil.

The minimum application amount for the New Fund Offer (NFO) is ₹500. This amount applies to initial applications and subsequent continuous investments. For a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), the minimum amount remains the same and then in multiples of ₹1 thereafter.

• JioBlackRock Nifty Next 50 Index Fund

An open ended scheme replicating/ tracking the Nifty Next 50 Index. The risk factor of this scheme and benchmark is "very high". The Scheme shall offer only the Direct Plan and Growth Option. Exit load will be nil.

• JioBlackRock Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund

An open ended scheme replicating/ tracking the Nifty Midcap 150 Index. The risk factor of this scheme and benchmark is "very high". The Scheme shall offer only the Direct Plan and Growth Option. Exit load will be nil.

According to a Reuters report, JioBlackrock is looking to launch nearly a dozen equity and debt funds in India by year-end.

The company will also be declaring its first-quarter (Q1 FY26) earnings on July 17.

SEBI-registered analyst Sunil Kotak noted that on Jio Financial’s weekly chart, the sentiment is bullish. The stock had generated a significant breakout about two to three weeks ago, above ₹305. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 60, confirming the bullish setup.

Kotak identified strong support around ₹300-₹305 on its weekly charts, with resistance around ₹345-₹350.

And analyst Mayank Singh Chandel has pegged the short-term target at ₹380.

Jio Financial shares have gained 7% year-to-date (YTD).

