Both stocks are backed by robust promoter confidence and long-term growth potential.

As investors gear up for Diwali 2025, Finkhoz Robo Advisory has spotlighted Jio Financial Services and Waaree Energies as its top festive stock picks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Finkhoz believes that both companies are poised for sustained medium to long-term growth, supported by strong fundamentals, promoter backing, and favorable technical setups indicating potential upside of up to 30%.

Diwali Pick: Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial has reported strong earnings growth and has been consolidating its payments and asset-management playbook by acquiring the remaining stake in Jio Payments Bank from SBI and expanding into mutual funds through the Jio–BlackRock tie-up (regulatory approvals in place).

Promoter capital infusion this year (₹15,825 crore via preferential instruments) shows strong promoter backing, which is a positive confidence signal for long-term investors. And institutional interest is high.

On the technicals, Jio Financial stock is trading near ₹300–₹310. It bounced from the ₹270–₹285 zone, which acted as demand/support.

Key levels to monitor include robust support at ₹270, immediate resistance in the ₹325–₹335 zone, and major resistance/trend confirmation at ₹345–₹350; closing above this level may mark a structural trend reversal. Short- and medium-term targets are set at ₹360 (+16%) and ₹403 (+30%).

Finkhoz advised a buying in tranches and using ₹270 as a stop-loss. They cautioned investors to remain aware of valuation risks and carefully size positions.

Diwali Pick: Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies has emerged as one of the standout clean energy plays ahead of Diwali. Fundamentals are robust with the company reporting the highest-ever quarterly revenue in FY25, aided by strong module exports and large EPC orders in India and the Middle East. It has also bagged large-scale EPC projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan, boosting its order book visibility for the next 4–6 quarters. Promoter holding is solid at 64.2%, while foreign institutional investors have increased their stake from 1.4% in December 2024 to 6.35% by September 2025.

Supported by India’s ambitious renewable energy target of 500 GW by 2030, Waaree, as the nation’s largest solar module manufacturer with a capacity of 12 GW, is at the core of the clean energy transformation.

Finkhoz highlighted that with a healthy balance sheet, consistent profit growth, and rising FII interest, Waaree offered a long-term compounding opportunity rather than a short-term speculative bet.

On the technical side, Waaree Energies stock has broken out above its previous resistance of ₹3,300, turning it into new support. The 21-day EMA at ₹3,389 provides immediate support, while the 50-day and 200-day EMAs at ₹3,307 and ₹2,920 mark medium- and long-term trend bases.

Key levels to watch include stop loss at ₹3,280 and resistance between ₹3,600–₹3,700, with a higher psychological barrier at ₹4,000. Upside targets stand at ₹3,850 (+10%), ₹4,050 (+15%), and ₹4,550 (+30%), assuming that Waaree holds the ₹3,280 support level.

Finkhoz expects steady margin expansion and strong order inflows through FY26 for Waaree. Technically, it’s breaking out of consolidation with volume confirmation, which makes it an ideal bet for medium to long-term investors.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the SEBI-registered analyst/advisor mentioned in the article, and are not endorsed by Stocktwits. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research or consult a financial advisor.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<