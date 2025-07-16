The analyst suggests that Q1 earnings could be the catalyst for a fresh rally if margins or growth surprise positively.

Jio Financial Services is showing strong technical momentum ahead of its Q1FY26 results on Thursday.

The stock recently saw a cup-and-handle breakout and is now consolidating around ₹320, as observed by SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta.

This bullish pattern signals accumulation, and a breakout above this consolidation could trigger a move toward the all-time high of ₹394.35, Mehta added.

Jio Financial stock is likely to find support between ₹260 and ₹270, while resistance lies at its all-time high levels, the analyst said. If earnings deliver a surprise in terms of growth or margin expansion, it could serve as the catalyst for a breakout rally.

Fundamentally, Jio Financial posted healthy numbers in the March 2025 quarter. The company reported higher sales and EPS both on an annual and sequential basis. Its near debt-free balance sheet also boosts the long-term outlook.

In terms of shareholding, promoter stake remained steady at 47.12%. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) reduced their holdings from 15.62% to 11.66%, while domestic investors (DIIs) increased theirs from 12.46% to 14.21%.

Earlier today, JioBlackrock received approval from the market regulator SEBI to launch four passive funds.

The shares closed 0.5% lower at ₹319.55 on Wednesday, with year-to-date gains of nearly 7%.

