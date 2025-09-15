Rallis India is retesting a key breakout zone, Jio Financial is consolidating near major support, and Ola Electric has surged over 40% in less than a month.

Shares of Rallis India, Jio Financial Services, and Ola Electric are drawing investor attention as traders watch fresh technical signals after recent sharp moves.

Rallis India: Breakout Retest

SEBI-registered analyst Rakesh Singhal said Rallis India has been building strength since breaking out of a base in May and a reverse head-and-shoulders formation in July.

After touching ₹385 and slipping on profit-taking, the stock is now retesting its breakout zone. He added that the stock sits near support levels and is in the oversold region, which could set up a potential reversal with favorable risk-reward in the short to medium term.

Jio Financial Services: Narrow Range Consolidation

Singhal noted that Jio Financial Services has been in a steady uptrend since rebounding from ₹203 in April to a new high of ₹338 in August.

The stock is now hovering near a major support zone, with relative strength improving and key technical indicators like CCI and stochastics signaling bullish undertones despite short-term profit-taking.

He said the stock has been consolidating in a narrow range for the past week, leaving room for a potential rebound.

Ola Electric: Sharp Rally

On Ola Electric, Singhal remarked that the stock has delivered more than 40% gains in less than a month, surprising on the upside with its sharp momentum.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, sentiment was described as ‘neutral’ for both Rallis India and Jio Financial Services, with ‘normal’ message volume, while Ola Electric drew a ‘bearish’ sentiment alongside ‘low’ activity.

So far in 2025, Rallis India is up 12.4%, Jio Financial has gained 4%, while Ola Electric remains down 32.2%.

