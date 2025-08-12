According to reports, Jindal Steel is expected to post a net profit of ₹1,153.5 crore, total revenue of ₹12,275.1 crore, and margins at 21.03%.

Jindal Steel & Power is expected to post its quarterly earnings later today. According to reports, the company is likely to post a net profit of ₹1,153.50 crore, total revenue of ₹12,275.10 crore, and margins at 21.03%.

From a technical perspective, the stock has been consolidating just under the ₹1,000 mark, with strong support in the ₹900 - ₹920 range, noted SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta.

If it breaks down below ₹900, Mehta sees another support in the ₹740 - ₹780 range. However, if the stock holds above the first support, the short-term trend leans sideways-to-bullish.

A break above ₹1,000 could potentially lead to a retest of the record high of ₹1,094, which is also the current resistance level, Mehta added.

Its fundamentals reflect a modest picture. Over the past five years, sales growth has been 5.6%, ROE has averaged 10.8%, and dividend payouts have been conservative at 5.6% of profits.

In Q4FY25, sales slipped 2.25% YoY but improved 12.2% QoQ. Operating profit fell 7.45% YoY yet managed to gain 3.6% sequentially. Profit before taxes plunged over 93% YoY and QoQ, and EPS fell to -₹3.33 from ₹9+ in prior periods, Mehta added.

From a shareholding perspective, Q1FY26 shows incremental confidence across all investor classes. Promoter stake edged up from 62.22% in March 2025 to 62.36% in June 2025, FIIs increased holdings from 9.59% to 9.76%, while DIIs raised their share from 17.72% to 18.09%.

Jindal Steel shares closed 1.5% higher at ₹988.70 on Monday. It has registered a 6.2% gain year-to-date.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has been ‘bearish’ for a while now. It was ‘neutral’ a month earlier.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<