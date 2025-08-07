CNBC Host Jim Cramer’s comments come after President Donald Trump called Intel’s CEO ‘highly conflicted’, stating that his resignation was the only solution.

Jim Cramer on Thursday called President Donald Trump’s calling for the resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan “incredibly salient” to the company’s future.

In a post on X, the CNBC host said, “Lip Bu Tan is incredibly important to the turn at Intel,” highlighting Tan’s influence as a longtime semiconductor investor and executive.

Trump on Friday said that the CEO of Intel should resign, calling Lip-Bu Tan ‘highly conflicted.’ “There is no other solution to this problem,” he said in a post on Truth Social, after Senator Tom Cotton raised concerns about Tan’s connections with Chinese companies hurting national security on Wednesday.

